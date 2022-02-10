Fighter jet flown by contractor crashes in Arizona; pilot OK

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A fighter jet operated by a military contractor crashed west of Phoenix but the pilot ejected safely and no one on the ground was apparently hurt. A spokesman for the contractor says the French-made Mirage F1 crashed near Buckeye on Thursday. The community is about 30 miles west of Phoenix and was mainly farms until recent decades when housing developments began growing. John Rupp of Airborne Tactical Advantage Co. confirmed it was one of his company’s jets that went down. Rupp says the pilot is safe and doing well after being taken to a hospital for evaluation. Officials at Luke Air Force Base in nearby Glendale also confirmed the crash and said the jet was operating out of the base.