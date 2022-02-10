High school basketball player, 17, collapses, dies: ‘A great role-model in every sense’

By Karen Jordan

Click here for updates on this story

MIDLOTHIAN, Illinois (WLS) — Cameran Wheatley was a senior at Bremen High School.

The 17-year old was on the basketball team, which traveled to Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences Tuesday for a game. It was there when tragedy struck.

Wheatley collapsed and had to be transported to Christ Hospital, with an EMT performing CPR, but he later died. Students said they found out what happened from their teachers Wednesday.

“He worked hard at basketball. I feel bad for him cause he’s only 17,” said Joey Chicocki, a student.

Administrators with the school said they are working with Wheatley’s family, students and staff. Bremen’s principal issued this statement.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of our student-athlete. He has been a great role-model in every sense and he will be missed,” the statement said, in part.

Wheatley’s father said his son had a clean bill of health and had played different sports for nearly 10 years. Cameran was the middle of three kids, with a younger sibling at Bremen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.