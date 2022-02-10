UK’s Johnson cites ‘a dangerous moment’ in Ukraine crisis

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Ukraine crisis has grown into “the most dangerous moment” for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpart who said the Kremlin won’t accept lectures from the West. As they spoke, Russian forces held sweeping maneuvers north of Ukraine in Belarus, part of a buildup of over 100,000 troops that has stoked Western fears of an invasion of Ukraine. NATO also has stepped up the deployment of troops to bolster the alliance’s eastern flank. Johnson said he believes President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided what he might do with Ukraine but added that the West must use “sanctions and military resolve plus diplomacy.”