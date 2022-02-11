Arizona State holds on, knocks off No. 6 Arizona 81-77

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jade Loville scored 27 points, Mael Gilles added 19 and two big free throws, and Arizona State withstood a late rally to knock off No. 6 Arizona 81-77. The Sun Devils dominated through three quarters, building a 14-point lead while keeping the Wildcats mostly in check. Arizona rallied behind its defense, holding Arizona State without a field goal for nearly five minutes to cut the lead to three. The Sun Devils kept their composure down the stretch to beat the Wildcats for the second straight season in Tempe. Shaina Pellington led Arizona with 30 points.