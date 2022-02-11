Fire in Coachella grows to 10 acres, smoke visible throughout the valley

Update - 3:50 PM:

The fire has grown from half an acre to 10 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

Several areas of debris and vegetation are still actively burning. The flames are near a property filled with trailers and other buildings. CAL FIRE confirmed there are no evacuations currently in place.

Original Report 2:04 PM:

We've had numerous residents call the newsroom regarding heavy smoke towards the east valley.

Courtesy of Jennifer Franco

Courtesy of Gary Belzman

Courtesy of Dolores Lopez

Courtesy of Kevin Schatz

Cal Fire confirmed the fire started as a 100-foot by 100-foot spot fire is burning in Coachella. As of 2:30 p.m., the fire grew to now a half-acre of heavy brush, debris, trash and tires.

Police have shut down Fillmore St between Ave 52 and Ave 53.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District notified parents that the fire is not affecting its schools or transportation routes.

"Our Security team is keeping an eye on it and will let us know of any changes," writes CVUSD officials.

Resources will be committed for an extended period of time, according to CAL FIRE.

There are 10 fire engines, three water tenders, two chief officers are at the scene working to control the fire.

We have a crew en route to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.