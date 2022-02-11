From Zendaya to Schwarzenegger, celebs pack Super Bowl ads

By MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writer

Who is your favorite celebrity? Chances are, they’re in a Super Bowl ad this year. While Super Bowl ads usually feature a bevy of big names, this year advertisers have gone even further. “The vast majority of ads are including big star power, from athletes to actors to chefs,” said Kimberly Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia. So this year you can see the “Euphoria” star Zendaya in an ad for Squarespace, Idris Elba of “Lupin” in an ad for Booking.com, and even Gwyneth Paltrow eating her own candle in an ad for Uber Eats.