Indio 5th grader Aubrey Anaya works all week as Super Bowl Kid for Good Morning America

I don't know if I I would of said anything. I would have been speechless.

That was Aubrey Anaya’s response on what she would have said if someone told her what job she has this week.

Chosen as the Good Morning America Super Bowl kid correspondent, Aubrey reported from Disneyland, interviewed ESPN’s Adam Schefter, worked with celebrities and had daily TV duties.

"Aubrey since she was a little girl has always demanded attention," said Aubrey's Dad Juan Anaya. "We knew she was capable of something because she was always doing something."

"She is a diva forsure," said Mom Coral Anaya.

This opportunity was earned not given. And in spending time with Aubrey you could tell she isn't in this for the glitz and glamour.

Aubrey has been playing an integral part in the Fuel Up to Play 60 here in the desert. Something her Coach recognized immediately.

"She helps with our special ed students in PE. So they act as buddies when I have them in PE and its absolutely fantastic," said Fuel Up to Play 60 coach Jory Kirchhevel.

"When I see the special ed students during PE and I get to help them it makes me happy because I get to let them be active and exercise with me," said Anaya.

At 11 years old Aubrey has already made an impact other kids lives. This week is just an added bonus. A pretty incredible one that is.

A once in a lifetime experience that Coach K says will carve the path for other kids.

"This really changed my life and I'm excited about Aubrey and I'm excited about the other students we impacted that now want to be little Aubrey's," said Kirchhevel. "That are motivated to bring this to their school or to be able to go, 'I want to be just like her.'"

"Fuel Up is such a great program and it definitely allows the kids to grow in every way. It boosted her confidence level up," said the Anaya's.