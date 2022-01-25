Local 5th grader named winner of NFL’s ‘Super Kid contest’ on Good Morning America

Aubrey Anaya, a 5th grader at Dr. Carreon Academy in Indio, is the winner of the NFL's PLAY 60 Super Kid competition!

She was surprised with the news during an interview on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

The 11-year-old had been told she was a semi-finalist and that the winner would be announced during the Super Bowl.

However, Anaya will attend and be recognized during the second half of the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

She will also participate in community events leading up to the game and will be GMA kid correspondent for the week!

Anaya said her favorite team is the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Dereck Carr taped a special message congratulating her during her GMA appearance.

Aubrey Anaya

Anaya participates in the school’s Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUTP 60) program, which is a youth wellness program that empowers students, parents, and educators to work together to build healthier communities.

As an active member of Dr. Carreon’s Fuel Up to Play 60 team, Aubrey submits videos, participates in assisting. students in the running club, and helps kindergarten students in PE.

She even participated in an exercise video for the American Heart Association.

Aubrey recently volunteered to set up equipment, take stats, and help the Dr. Carreon intramural flag football league this year, rather than playing herself. She is also a buddy during physical education classes as she works with students who have mild/moderate learning disabilities.

“Dr. Carreon Academy is so excited for Aubrey. She is definitely our Comets NFL SuperKid,” said Jory Kirchhevel, FUTP 60 program advisor.

In addition to her participation in the school’s Fuel Up to Play 60 program, Aubrey is active outside of school as well with gymnastics and dance. When she’s not physically active herself she enjoys watching her favorite NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr.

Aubrey is also busy with community service activities. She participates in feeding the hungry by packing boxes at the local food bank for needy families in the local community.

Next month, for the Super Bowl, Dr. Carreon will have a “Soup”er Bowl canned food drive. Aubrey will again participate in this community service event as a part of our Fuel Up team.

Aubrey was presented with a FUTP 60 football signed by Dr. Carreon program advisors as the Comets "SuperKid.” Alyssa McClelland, California FUTP 60, announced via Zoom that Audrey was an NFL FUTP 60 SuperKid Semi-Finalist.

The entire FUTP 60 team of 35 students, the program advisors, Jory Kirchhevel, Bethany Marinez, Ralph Gutierrez (Aubrey’s fifth grade teacher), and Principal Lisa McColl, Ed.D, were all in attendance to hear the exciting news and Audrey’s about her upcoming interview with Good Morning America.

Aubrey loves FUTP 60! She loves being physically active while still helping her community. Aubrey’s healthy lifestyle motivates her family, family, and other Dr. Carreon Comet students.

"Aubrey’s healthy message to other students is: “Students should join FUTP 60 because it is fun to be a part of the club! There are so many different things to do like creating videos, help start a running club, exercise and staying active and healthy. You get to help the community too!”