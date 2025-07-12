American Institute of Floral Design holds ‘Blooms Over’ program for Palm Springs community

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The American Institute of Floral Design will be setting up shop in the Palm Springs Convention Center from July 12-15 to bring "joy, color and kindness" to the community, according to the AIFD press release.

In AIFD's Symposium, thousands of floral arrangements will be repurposed and delivered to local senior centers and shared with the public. Over the course if the weekend, volunteers and designers will gather in educations seminars to create hundreds of fresh bouquets.

The celebration is open for the public Monday, July 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Marilyn Monroe statue in Downtown Palm Springs.

Volunteers will hand out the bouquets they helped create, along with a special public floral installation. These volunteers will have gone through educational seminars with top floral designers, putting in heartfelt time to give back to the community.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear about the educational process, and what it means to volunteers and organizers to fulfill AIFD's mission of giving back to the community.