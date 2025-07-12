Palm Springs Power defeat Inland Valley Legends for 700th win in franchise history

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) The Palm Springs Power earned their 700th win as a franchise after defeating the Inland Valley Legends 11-2 on Saturday at Palm Springs Stadium.

The Power already had a 3-0 lead after two innings, and slowly continued to pull away.

In the third inning, Cato Kleinman drives in Mark Kirkland for a one-RBI double to make it 4-0.

The Legends responded with a run in the fourth, but Palm Springs brought the Power to the plate and added two more runs, which were both unearned.

Myles Walton hit deep into right, and the Legend's right fielder could not hang on to the ball, which would drive in Palm Springs' fifth run of the game. Next at-bat, Kirkland hit a hard liner to first, but the first baseman lost the ball, so the Power lead 6-1.

Kenny Keller started on the mound and dealt five strikeouts, allowed four hits, and one run in four innings pitched. The bullpen held it down, dealing nine strikeouts, allowing two hits, and one run in five innings pitched.

The Power finished with nine hits on the night.

With this win, the Power improve to 12-5 in CPCL play.

The next two goals for the Power are to clinch a playoff spot and to get head coach Casey Dill to 600 wins in his Power career.

Be sure to stay with us for continuing coverage of the Palm Springs Power.