Temps to climb again on Sunday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The very subtle relief we've felt on Saturday has been a nice change. Highs have been down from the 114° we recorded on Friday, but we'll be returning to those temperatures as we look ahead to Sunday and Monday.

It might feel a little bit muggy as you step outside Sunday morning. Dew points will be elevated, especially towards the east valley. The moisture dries out into the afternoon; we should be comfortably back into the 40s across the valley by 3 o'clock. That's good news if you're using your evaporative coolers right as peak heat arrives!

As we've been telling you this summer, beat the heat early if you plan to head out for a Sunday stroll. Triple-digits are in play as early as 10:00 a.m. tomorrow – and be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen.

Daytime highs tomorrow are expected near 114°. Depending on how much moisture lingers throughout the afternoon, we could be a touch cooler than expected, but I think we'll be firmly in the one-teens across the valley.

Above-average temps remain through Monday before some subtle cooling into the later parts of the week. We should be staying near average (which is 109° for this time of year) for the week. The National Weather Service is still uncertain about the possibility of monsoonal activity in our mountains towards the end of the week, but they say there are some "increasing confidence" that we could see some precipitation. Be sure to stay with us for the latest as these models become clearer.

