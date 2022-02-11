Palm Springs could soon see removal of city-specific COVID restrictions
The City of Palm Springs is preparing plans to drop its city-specific COVID-19 restrictions to instead line up with state and Riverside County guidance. California will end is mask mandate Tuesday.
The city council voted unanimously Thursday evening to give City Manager Justin Clifton the authority to remove the city's restrictions when appropriate.
The restrictions would be lifted after two consecutive weeks of declining cases. Riverside County's 7-day case rate average peaked at 7,043 three weeks ago on January 21 for an all-time pandemic high and has steadily been dropping since.
The council also added a provision giving Clifton the ability to remove restrictions at different times.
Once lifted, the city will align with Riverside County and the state's guidance. Starting Feb. 16, the state's mask mandate will be lifted, meaning vaccinated residents will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors.
Current Palm Springs Restrictions Include:
- Customers, employees and other visitors are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings, such as stores and restaurants, regardless of vaccination status.
- Proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test required within 72 hours indoors when entering a bar or restaurant. Restaurants have three weeks to implement the necessary requirements.
- Proof of vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours required for all ticketed, City permitted large events, such as Splash House and Dinah Shore Weekend
- City employees required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Comments