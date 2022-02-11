Palm Springs could soon see removal of city-specific COVID restrictions

The City of Palm Springs is preparing plans to drop its city-specific COVID-19 restrictions to instead line up with state and Riverside County guidance. California will end is mask mandate Tuesday.

The city council voted unanimously Thursday evening to give City Manager Justin Clifton the authority to remove the city's restrictions when appropriate.

The restrictions would be lifted after two consecutive weeks of declining cases. Riverside County's 7-day case rate average peaked at 7,043 three weeks ago on January 21 for an all-time pandemic high and has steadily been dropping since.

Source: NY Times

The council also added a provision giving Clifton the ability to remove restrictions at different times.

Once lifted, the city will align with Riverside County and the state's guidance. Starting Feb. 16, the state's mask mandate will be lifted, meaning vaccinated residents will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors.

Current Palm Springs Restrictions Include: