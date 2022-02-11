Phoenix police chief: 5 officers shot, wounded

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say five police officers were shot and wounded at a home Friday, including four shot while trying to take a baby to safety after the first officer to arrive at the scene was shot and wounded. Police Chief Jeri Williams said a woman at the home where police had gone in response to reported gunfire also was critically injured. The status of the shooter and circumstances of the incident weren’t clear, but Williams said the scene remained active. Williams said four of the five wounded officers were “recovering” while the fifth was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery.” A police spokeswoman said the baby was OK.