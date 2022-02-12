Arizona State holds off Washington State, wins 58-55

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Marreon Jackson and Jalen Graham scored 14 points apiece and Arizona State (8-15, 4-9 Pac-12) held off Washington State for a 58-55 victory. Tyrell Roberts made consecutive 3-pointers to pull the Cougars to 53-52 with 2:53 left, but Jackson and Graham each answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 58-52. Michael Flowers’ 3-pointer pulled Washington State (14-9, 7-5) within three. The Cougars had one more chance to tie it but turned the ball over on a cross-court pass on the inbounds to end it. Roberts made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.