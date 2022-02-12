Devin Booker leads NBA-leading Suns past Magic 132-105

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 132-105 Saturday night. Chris Paul recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 assists, and the Suns had nine players score in double figures. Phoenix has won 16 of 17 games and owns the NBA’s best record at 46-10. The Magic were led by rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who scored 20 points, two shy of his career-high, and a season-high 10 assists. Cole Anthony scored 17 points, and Chuma Okeke had 15 points off the bench.