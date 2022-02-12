US captain Coyne Schofield pulling double duty at Olympics

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers

BEIJING (AP) — Kendall Coyne Schofield hasn’t entirely quit her day job while captaining the United States women’s hockey team at the Olympics. She’s also in her second year as a Chicago Blackhawks player development coach. Though her main focus is on playing, Coyne Schofield is pulling a little bit of double duty in Beijing by checking in on Blackhawks goalie prospect Drew Commesso, a Boston University sophomore who is playing for the U.S. men’s team. Commesso stopped 29 shots in the Americans’ tournament-opening win over China. The U.S. women play Finland in the semifinals on Monday.