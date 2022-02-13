Barcelona scores late, stays unbeaten against rival Espanyol

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol came within a minute of ending its 13-year winless run against Barcelona in the Spanish league after conceding in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw at home. The draw came as a relief for Barcelona but halted its good run after consecutive league victories against Alavés and defending champion Atlético Madrid. Real Betis earlier strengthened its hold on third place with a 4-2 win at last-place Levante. Nabil Fekir scored twice and Edgar González and William Carvalho added a goal each to secure Manuel Pellegrini’s team its seventh win in its last nine matches in all competitions.