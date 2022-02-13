Before US-Germany, Finland stuns Sweden in OT at Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Finland came back from a three-goal deficit to beat archrival Sweden 4-3 in overtime at the Olympics. Finland and Sweden each clinched a top-four seed and a spot in the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament in Beijing. The United States can wrap up the top seed by beating Germany. Finland and Sweden going to OT means Canada almost certainly will have to play in the qualification round Tuesday. Host China is Canada’s likely opponent for a rematch after the teams face off Sunday in the final game of the preliminary round.