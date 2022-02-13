Indio Farmer’s Market hosts grand opening

There's a new farmer's market in Indio. The City of Indio welcomes the Indio Certified Farmer’s Market to its downtown area.

Sunday kicks off the first day of the market and it will run until 2 p.m. It will also feature a free performance from Mariachi Jalisco from noon to 1 p.m. The farmer's market will be on Towne Street between Bliss and Oasis streets.

City spokesperson Brooke Beare said there will be certified produce, fresh hot and cold chef-prepared foods, artisan crafts such as handmade wood and leather gifts, stationery, soap, jewelry, candles and other crafted items.

"The Indio farmer's market is such an exciting project for us, especially as we work to bring additional free events to our residents and the whole community downtown," said Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon. "This is also a great and central location for people who live across the valley who want to support local entrepreneurs and also see our new sculptures."

The Indio Certified Farmer's Market will be set up every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from October to May while the weather is cool.