Local restaurants welcome fans for Super Bowl Sunday

The Rams and the Bengals went head to head in Los Angeles on Sunday, but the valley had its own celebrations in store.

"It’s festive and it's an opportunity to commiserate and just have a good time," said Tony Grandberry.

After having to cancel Super Bowl celebrations last year, many businesses say they’re happy to welcome people back in. “It feels so great you know, that the jobs are here now and that you know people can go out with their family to do things together,” said Buffalo Wild Wings host Alejandro Vazquez.

Aqua California Bistro in Rancho Mirage even had a watch party, with a special game day menu and football food favorites.

“It’s time to come people to come and enjoy some great food. It also gives our culinary team a chance to go ahead and get creative and being able to come up with some special stuff that guests might not find on our menu on a daily basis here," said Director of Beverage Christopher Bluhm, "We wanted to make a special time as our guests come out and just have the best time that they could anywhere.”

For many, celebrating Super Bowl Sunday has become a yearly tradition.

Former Pro-Defensive Back Fred “The Hammer” Williamson, who played in Super Bowl I back in 1967, said it’s a day to come together. “Super Bowl Sunday is a great energy maker is good for the fans is good for the city. It's good for the economy where they had the Super Bowl."

But for one Rams fan, this Super Bowl was different from years past.

“Unfortunately my dad just had an accident yesterday. Yeah, he broke his leg. We're actually both Rams fans so we're trying to watch together," said Anthony Zatarain.

But it didn't stop him from watching the big game with his dad.

"I'll go over there to the hospital to watch the last fourth quarter with him, just so we can watch it together.”