Rams win Super Bowl 56, beat Bengals 23-20, in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.
For the second year in a row, a team playing in their stadium won the Super Bowl.
THE @RAMSNFL ARE SUPER BOWL LVI CHAMPIONS! #SBLVI #RAMSHOUSE pic.twitter.com/PueeR6DfhA— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022
Down 20-16 late in the 4th quarter, the Rams took the lead off a Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp touchdown.
And Aaron Donald sealed the win on defense.
Rams. Super Bowl champions. A team of stars, a team of destiny. #RamsHouse #SuperBowl— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 14, 2022
After going all-in on this season acquiring some of the biggest names ion the sport, the Rams complete the quest for Vince Lombardi.
Comments