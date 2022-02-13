Rams win Super Bowl 56, beat Bengals 23-20, in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

For the second year in a row, a team playing in their stadium won the Super Bowl.

Down 20-16 late in the 4th quarter, the Rams took the lead off a Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp touchdown.

And Aaron Donald sealed the win on defense.

Rams. Super Bowl champions. A team of stars, a team of destiny. #RamsHouse #SuperBowl — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 14, 2022

After going all-in on this season acquiring some of the biggest names ion the sport, the Rams complete the quest for Vince Lombardi.