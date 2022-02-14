Fiorentina scores late to beat Spezia 2-1 in Italian league

MILAN (AP) — Sofyan Amrabat has scored in the 89th minute as Fiorentina won 2-1 at Spezia to move closer to the European qualification places in the Italian league. The victory moved eighth-place Fiorentina to within a point of Roma and within three points of sixth-place Lazio with a game in hand compared to both rivals. Fiorentina had lost 3-0 to Lazio at home in the previous round but was coming off another last-minute win at Atalanta in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup. Krzysztof Piatek put the visitors ahead with a goal in the 42nd before Spezia equalized through Kevin Agudelo in the 74th.