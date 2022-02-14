Italian skier: Milan-Cortina Games will lack Olympic spirit

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — A two-time Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing from Italy thinks her country’s 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will lack “spirit” and “atmosphere” because the venues will be spread far apart from each other. Federica Brignone said in response to a question from The Associated Press that she doesn’t see herself competing in four years because “there will be no Olympic spirit.” The Milan-Cortina plan splits Alpine skiing between Bormio for the men and Cortina d’Ampezzo for the women. Brignone says that division will make each site feel more like a weekly World Cup race than a major event.