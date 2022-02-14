Man accused of stealing a $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson show

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in southern Arizona last month and then trying to resell it. Tucson police say the claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show. They say 39-year-old Christopher Thomas allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police. The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner. Police say Thomas is facing a felony charge of trafficking stolen property.