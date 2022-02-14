Man injured in overnight shooting in Indio

A man is recovering from gun shot injuries that he sustained overnight in Indio.

Police are investigating the shooting, which happened just before midnight on Highway 111 and Golf Center Parkway.

Officers were alerted to gunshots and found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the Indio Police Department for more details, including on a suspect.

We will continue to issue updates as we get more information.

If you saw or heard anything you're encouraged to call the Indio Police Department.

