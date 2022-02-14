Statewide indoor mask mandate for vaccinated Californians to end on Feb. 15

California will end its indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people starting on Tuesday.

Masks will still be required for schoolchildren, along with unvaccinated people. Vaccinated or not — people will have to wear masks in higher-risk areas like public transit and nursing homes and other congregate living facilities, California officials said.

However, Palm Springs will continue to mask up despite state guidelines. The city council voted unanimously last Thursday evening to give City Manager Justin Clifton the authority to remove the city's restrictions when appropriate.

The restrictions would be lifted after two consecutive weeks of declining cases. Riverside County's 7-day case rate average peaked at 7,043 three weeks ago on January 21 for an all-time pandemic high and has steadily been dropping since.

The council also added a provision giving Clifton the ability to remove restrictions at different times.

Once lifted, the city will align with Riverside County and the state's guidance. Starting Feb. 15, the state's mask mandate will be lifted, meaning vaccinated residents will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors.

