WATCH: CA school mask mandate to be reassessed on Feb. 28

California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly provided an update on COVID-19 in the state and the future of the masks in schools.

California's mask mandate is set to expire at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Masks will still be required for schoolchildren, which Ghaly said will remain in place until at least Feb. 28, when the state will revisit this guidance.

Ghaly said a lifting of the mandate is inevitable, saying it is just "a question of when.''

"Parents should not hear that we aren't making a move,'' Ghaly said, insisting the state is only ``taking a little more time'' to ensure pandemic metrics continue on a downward path.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed a desire to ease up on the school masking mandate, although he noted last week there has been some resistance from teachers' unions who still have safety concerns.

The state's mask mandate will also remain in place for unvaccinated people.

Vaccinated or not — people will have to wear masks in higher-risk areas like public transit and nursing homes and other congregate living facilities, California officials said.

Cases and hospitalizations across the state have been falling over the past couple of weeks, back to levels seen before the omicron surge.

Data presented by Ghaly showed the big drop-off in cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity in California over the past month.

