Stocks slip on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine crisis

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors watch the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. Health care companies and banks were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower. The broader market had taken a sharp turn lower Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine soon. European markets were down sharply and crude oil prices were relatively stable. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 2%.