Tamika Catchings leaves Indiana Fever front-office positions

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Tamika Catchings is stepping down as vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Indiana Fever. Catchings was the franchise’s most storied player and led the Fever to a WNBA title in 2012. She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year. But the team has struggled under her leadership. Indiana hasn’t made the playoffs since Catchings retired as a player in 2016. The Fever won six games in each of the past two seasons. Catchings will be replaced by Lin Dunn, who coached Indiana’s championship-winning squad.