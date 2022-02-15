Monaco gets its best Olympic sport finish, 6th in bobsled

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Monaco just got its best finish ever in an Olympics. The best that didn’t involve architectural design anyway. The bobsled team of Rudy Rinaldi and Boris Vain placed sixth in the two-man event at the Beijing Games. That is by far the best placing that the tiny Mediterranean principality known for its glitz, glamour and riches has ever had in a sporting event at the Olympics. Unless you want to call architecture a sport.