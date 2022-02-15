Student Athlete of the Week – Adonai Oudinarath

Meet Adonai Oudinarath. The heartbeat of the Shadow Hills girls basketball team.

Adonai is remarkable in the classroom and an athlete that coaches dream to have.

"One of those players that you have to have with the talent that we have on this team," said Shadow Hills head coach Timothy Britton. "She is very selfless so she has less ego. She’s a critical component of this team."

"Addy is a real reliable person, she’s really dedicated. She cares about the people around her and especially our team. She has a mother figure," said teammate Carla Hyatt.

Adonai played a big role in the knights winning 23 games this season. But she says it’s not about the wins, it’s about one last ride with her family.

"I’m very happy to be a part of this program as long as I have. I love these girls with all my heart. Since July we have always called this season ring season. So we are ready to win a ring this year," said Oudinarath.

"The word that sticks out is supportive," said Britton. "I just think she is extremely supportive of her teammates. Those are her sisters. She can go to any of them and has the respect of all of them. And when she speaks everyone listens."

Over a 4.0 GPA Adonai was selected for the National College Match Scholarship. To the University of Notre Dame.

"Ever since I was in middle school I always told myself that I was going to go to college for free," said Oudinarath. "So I have been working for as long as I could remember to maintain my grades so I could go to college for free."

"Extremely proud of her. The opportunity to go to a four-year institution as she is going to in Notre Dame. I can’t say enough about her and it doesn’t surprise me. She’s an articulate young lady and a special individual academically. Notre Dame is getting a star for sure," said Britton.

Exceptional in and out of the classroom, and as for advice for others.

Adonai had one motto.

"Just shoot your shot! You are never going to make it if you don’t shoot it," said Oudinarath.