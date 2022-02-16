Sid at 500; Crosby’s legacy defined by more than goals

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby provided another electric highlight in a career full of them when he collected his 500th career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers. Crosby became the 46th player in NHL history to reach the milestone when he scored a first-period goal in what became a 5-4 overtime victory. Crosby is one of two active players to make it to 500. The 34-year-old Crosby says it’s a privilege to be part of a company that includes friend and longtime mentor Mario Lemieux.