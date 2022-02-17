5 sailors accused of leaking video of Navy carrier jet crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy says five sailors have been charged with violating military law over leaked video showing an F-35 fighter jet crashing on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea last month. KGTV-TV in San Diego says a Navy statement Thursday indicated the sailors are accused of disobeying orders. The video that aired online this month showed the F-35C Lightning II hitting the deck of the San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson wing-first, and then skating off the deck into the water on Jan. 24. The pilot ejected and was injured along with six sailors. The cause of the crash has been under investigation.