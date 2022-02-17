Car fire at Honda of the Desert in Cathedral City prompts evacuations

A fire at Honda of the Desert in Cathedral City has led to the evacuation of employees and patrons Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 3:00 p.m. on the at Honda of the Desert, located at 68-025 Kyle Road in the Cathedral City Auto Mall.

Cathedral City Fire Chief Stephen Tumir said a vehicle caught on fire in the service bay. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to just the vehicle. Nearby vehicles did sustain some heat damage.

The building was not damaged.

Car fire at Honda of the Desert:

• 1 car was on fire, nearby cars sustained heat damage

• No injuries, all employees & customers evacuated safely

• Cause of fire under investigation

Tune into @KESQ at 6pm to hear firsthand from a customer who was evacuated pic.twitter.com/XGggR40nID — Samantha Lomibao KESQ (@samanthaKESQ) February 18, 2022

Tumir confirmed that one person was rushed out of the bay for smoke inhalation, but did not need further medical attention.

No injuries were reported, everyone was able to evacuate the building safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Cathedral City Fire Department received assistance from Palm Springs and Cal Fire crews.

Watch News Channel 3 live at 5 & 6 p.m. for the latest details.