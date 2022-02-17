Crash knocks down power lines in Desert Hot Springs, leaving thousands without power temporarily

A single-vehicle crash Thursday evening left thousands of customers without power in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Palm Drive near Camino Aventura.

Desert Hot Springs Police officials said the crash caused minor injuries. Photos from residents show a pick-up truck that got wrangled into some power lines.









The crash caused an outage that affected up to 1,700 customers at 5:31 p.m., according to the Southern California Edison outage page.

Power was returned to most customers by 7:00 p.m.

There was no word on what exactly caused the crash. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.