Megadrought grips California, impacting the Coachella Valley

California, along with the Western U.S., is in its worst drought in centuries, scientists reported this week.

A study published in Nature Climate Change found the period from 2000 to 2021 was the driest in 1,200 years. Last year’s drought severity was “exceptional,” researchers said, and all indications are the extreme conditions will continue through 2022.

The human-caused climate crisis has made the "megadrought" 72% worse, the study noted.

What is a "megdrought"?

A megadrought is a period of 20 to 30 years where conditions are much drier than average. There may be some wet years here and there, but drought impacts remain throughout a lengthy period of time. These are much longer in scale than droughts that typically last months or years.

Now, the Coachella Valley is no stranger to hot and dry conditions that fuel drought conditions.

The drought deepened so much in 2021 that it is 5% worse than the old record in the late 1500s. Scientists compare this megadrought to what would happen in a hypothetical world without human-caused climate change. And they calculate that 42% of this drought is due to global warming from the burning of fossil fuels.

