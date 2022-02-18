BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a ‘fried-chicken pension’

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speed skater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang won gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and silver in the 5,000-meter relay. Food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun has promised Hwang a lifetime supply of fried chicken. Yoon is also chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise and served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. Hwang told reporters Thursday that the first thing he wants to do upon returning home is check that his “fried chicken pension is real.”