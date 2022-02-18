Hamilton says he’s energized for Formula One season

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has downplayed speculation he considered quitting Formula One following last year’s controversial finale that cost the Mercedes driver a record eighth championship. Hamilton says, “I never ever said I was going to stop.” He spoke Friday at the launch of Mercedes’ car for the upcoming F1 season. Hamilton says he “needed to take a step back” after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, where Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title following a controversial ruling. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he was “never concerned” that Hamilton would stop racing.