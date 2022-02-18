Kessler, Smith lead No. 2 Auburn’s deep lineup of big men

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men’s basketball team have an embarrassment of front-court riches. The second-ranked Tigers have the nation’s top shot blocker in 7-foot-1 Walker Kessler along with 6-10 freshman Jabari Smith, who also happens to be the team’s top 3-point shooter. Auburn also has several big men contributing off the bench, two of whom were starters last season. Pearl says it’s the best front court he has had during his coaching career.