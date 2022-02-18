Krol wins 1,000, giving Dutch 3rd straight Olympic title

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Thomas Krol won the 1,000 meters to give the Netherlands its third straight Olympic speedskating title in the event. Krol was timed in 1 minute, 7.92 seconds. Laurent Dubreuil of Canada took silver. Norway’s Haarvard Lorentzen, the 2018 silver medalist, earned bronze. The Netherlands claimed its fifth gold in 12 events in Beijing with one day of competition remaining. Krol extended the Dutch dominance in the event. In 2014, Stefan Groothuis won and Kjeld Nuis followed with a victory in 2018. It was Krol’s second medal in Beijing. He earned silver in the 1,500 behind Nuis.