Argentines Schwartzman and Cerundolo to play Rio Open semi

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and countryman Francisco Cerundolo will meet in the semifinals of the Rio Open clay-court tournament. Third-seeded Schwartzman beat Spain’s Pablo Andujar 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 in the delayed quarterfinals on Saturday. Hours earlier, Cerundolo topped Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. Quarterfinals and semifinals are being played on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio de Janeiro during the week. The semifinals are scheduled for the evening.

