STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Bailey hit a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds remaining and scored 22 points to propel Pacific to a 69-68 victory over Loyola Marymount. Luke Avdalovic had 17 points for the Tigers (8-18, 3-8 West Coast Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. Eli Scott had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (9-16, 2-11), who have lost nine straight.