BRAAF presents Live African American Museum to celebrate Black History Month

On Saturday evening, Building Resilience in African American Families (BRAAF) presented its first Live African American Museum as part of the celebrations for Black History Month.

The event featured several talented young people, who gave live performances of historical black figures. Some examples included Malcom X, Frederick Douglass and Bessie Coleman.

They were seen wearing time-stamped costumes with props to highlight specific personalities.









The goal of the event is to stimulate an interest in African American history, including little known and often neglected facts.

BRAAF told News Channel Three they hope to bring this event back next year and to expand to an even wider audience.

Stay tuned at 10pm & 11pm to hear from BRAAF performers about this first-ever experience.