Former Arizona legislator David Bradley dead at 69

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday to honor David Bradley, a Tucson Democrat who served 16 years in the Legislature. Bradley died Saturday at age 69. He served stints in both legislative chambers and was the leader of the Senate’s Democratic minority for two years. It was announced Thursday during a Senate floor session that Bradley had cancer and had stopped treatment. Ducey said Bradley “worked tirelessly to make Arizona a better place.” Bradley left the Legislature after the 2020 session.