Gabrielle Giffords leaves hospital after appendicitis

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, announced Saturday she was leaving a hospital after being treated for appendicitis. Giffords said on Twitter that she was “glad it’s only appendicitis” and that she was grateful to her friends, family, medical team and her husband, Sen. Mark Kelly. The Arizona Democrat’s office announced Wednesday that Kelly’s wife had checked into a hospital and that he was returning to Arizona to be with her.