Aaronson scores in consecutive league games for RB Salzburg

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored in consecutive Austrian Bundesliga matches for the first time, getting a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time in first-place RB Salzburg’s 2-0 victory over second-place Wolfsberg. Aaronson, a 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, started the movement that led to his goal with a long pass from just before the center circle and later beat goalkeeper Alexander Kofler with a right-footed shot from 6 yards. It was the third league goal of the season for Aaronson, who scored against Rapid Vienna on Sept. 19 and Feb. 11.