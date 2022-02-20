Kelly, Utsby lead No. 24 North Carolina women past FSU 64-49

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 26 points, Alyssa Utsby added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 North Carolina defeated Florida State 64-49. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 points for the Tar Heels and Anya Poole grabbed 13 rebounds. The Tar Heels led by one point early in the fourth quarter before breaking free with an 11-0 run for a 56-44 lead. Florida State’s fourth-quarter struggle went deep into the period, at one point going nearly four minutes without a field goal. The Tar Heels made 8 of their last 10 shots. Morgan Jones led Florida State with 11 points.