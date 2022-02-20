Thousands enjoy the first weekend of Thrillville in Indio

Indio’s newest fair, Thrillville, wraps up its first weekend here in the desert at the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds were once again packed with excited attendees ready to ride carnival rides and pet some animals. There's also plenty of games and shows for the whole family, including the flying royals circus, live shark encounters, cartoon poodles, live music and so much more!

“Thrillville is pretty nice. It’s not bad. The weather’s nice, it’s a good day, my family’s happy," said fairgoer Byron Dennison.

And of course, you can’t forget the iconic fair foods. “It’s like the smell, I really miss the smell. Like having the smell back, it’s like i’m taking it all in, it feels really good," said fair attendee Zachariah Nunez.

Thrillville is replacing the annual Date Festival this year.

The Date Festival was postponed two years in a row due to the pandemic. This year, the annual fair was replaced due to a lack of resources and staff.

“It’s like, it’s such a thrill. It honestly just feels good to be back. I know it’s not the Date Festival we used to have, but honestly like just the experience of having everyone here," Nunez added, "It’s like, it feels amazing and I’m just so glad we get to have something here for the community.”

Thrillville not only bringing in Valley residents, but visitors as well.

“We were actually just passing through and we saw a billboard for Thrillville. And we decided to swing by today and I’m glad we did. It’s awesome, it’s a great time," said fair goer Anna Walker.

And especially after big events, like the Date Festival, were canceled due to the pandemic- attendees say were happy to see people out and about once again. “It’s awesome interacting with other people and just enjoying some great food and great drinks and enjoying the rides," Walker explained.

Thrillville runs through Feb. 27, so you have plenty of chances to join in on the fun. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.thethrillville.com/Indio.

Children under 5 years old and Seniors over 65 enjoy FREE admission every day.