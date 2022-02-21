Ex-football player pleads to misdemeanor in NC agents case

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

A former college football player currently imprisoned on a drug conviction in Georgia has reached a plea agreement for a misdemeanor charge of violating North Carolina’s sports agent law. Christopher Jamel Hawkins, 39, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted athlete-agent inducement via video conferencing. That’s according to Kimberly Overton Spahos, executive director of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. Spahos said Hawkins received a 30-day jail sentence running concurrently with his 20-year sentence in Georgia imposed in summer 2020. Hawkins had faced four counts tied to providing cash to three ex-Tar Heels football players in 2010.