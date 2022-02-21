Gene Autry Trail & N. Indian Canyon back open at the wash

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

N Indian Canyon Drive has been reopened.

Gene Autry Trail was reopened earlier this morning.

Palm Springs police announced just before 9:00 this morning that Gene Autry Trail between N. Via Escuela and I-10 is back open, after it was closed Monday morning due to blowing sand and low visibility.

N. Indian Canyon Drive between Garnet and Sunrise Parkway is still closed for now.

Officials announced both closures at around 8:15 a.m. Monday as the Coachella Valley is under a High Wind Warning, that is expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

Winds are blowing sand and creating poor visibility for drivers.

Use Vista Chino or Highway 111 to get around.

